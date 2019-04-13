Ingraham sees opportunity with Manning, Wake Forest
Just a matter of hours after finishing a visit to Winston-Salem, three-star Pa. C Tariq Ingraham has decided he wants to call Wake Forest home for the next four years. Ingraham held other reported ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news