Hunter Sallis signs with Philadelphia

His name wasn’t called out as a draft pick but Hunter Sallis was seemingly the first player to sign a contract after the draft ended Thursday night.

Sallis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The guard who spent two seasons at Wake Forest after spending his first two at Gonzaga was a two-time, first-team All-ACC selection. He scored almost 1,200 points in his two seasons as a Deacon, averaging 18.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Wake’s last draft pick was Jake LaRavia, a first-round pick in 2022. The Deacons have not had a second-round pick since Darius Songaila in 2003.