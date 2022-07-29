Horatio Fields, Jamare Glasker to miss season

WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest’s football team will be without wide receiver Horatio Fields and defensive back Jamare Glasker for the upcoming season, coach Dave Clawson announced Friday afternoon at a pre-fall camp media day.

Both players suffered their injuries over the summer.

Fields’ injury is a tough pill to swallow after the second-year wide receiver had a strong showing in the spring.

“He worked so hard. He redshirted a year ago and did some good things,” Clawson said. “But really in the spring, matured, grew up, took it seriously, had a great spring.

“It’s just one of those things that happens and is very similar to what happened to Donavon Greene last year.”

Greene suffered a torn ACL last summer while working out in Wake’s indoor practice facility. He missed the season and spring practices but has been fully cleared for the start of fall camp.

Fields, Clawson said, was positioned to be fourth in the pecking order of wide receivers. All-ACC selection A.T. Perry and Greene are expected to start, with Jahmal Banks as their primary backup. The loss of Fields opens an opportunity for Jackson Hensley, Wesley Grimes and others to play significant snaps this season.

Glasker is one of three freshman defensive backs who are all expected to begin their careers as cornerbacks – Zamari Stevenson and Andre Hodge are the others.

Clawson also said there are other players who will miss parts or all of fall camp, which goes until about 10 days before the season opener (Sept. 1 against VMI).

“We’re optimistic that some of those guys will return at some point in August, September or October,” Clawson said.

The Deacons begin fall camp on Monday morning.