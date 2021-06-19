Hodge commits to the Deacs

Wake Forest landed an almost in-state commitment on Friday from Catawaba Ridge (SC) athlete Andre Hodge. Hodge committed as a cornerback shortly after landing an offer from Wake corners coach Paul Williams earlier this week. Hodge is the second corner commit in the Deacs relatively smaller 2022 class where one of the biggest needs for high school targets was the corner position.

"I really liked the atmosphere at the college and the energy the coaches had, "Hodge said of why he committed. "It seems like the perfect fit for me."

