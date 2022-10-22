WINSTON-SALEM — Whatever off-week rust there was for Wake Forest’s football team was knocked off by the second quarter of the Deacons’ 43-15 win over visiting Boston College on Saturday at Truist Field.

Sam Hartman accounted for six touchdowns — five passing and one rushing — to lead 13th-ranked Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) in the blowout.

The fifth-year quarterback completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards. Wake’s first drive only netted a first down via penalty, and then Hartman had touchdowns on six of the next eight possessions.

The Deacons’ lead was 21-9 at halftime and short touchdowns midway through and in the last minute of the third quarter effectively put the game on ice. Wake Forest won its third straight game since losing to unbeaten Clemson in double overtime; the Deacons figure to be favored in next weekend’s trip to Louisville, too.

Everything seems to be lining up for a high-stakes November for Wake Forest. Even the post-off-week blues couldn’t stifle the Deacons in a 28-point win.

In today’s random stat of the first half: Both quarterbacks threw for 174 yards in the first half. The difference on the scoreboard was 21-9 — and that was because Hartman connected with Jahmal Banks (15 yards), Taylor Morin (12) and A.T. Perry (13) on short-strike touchdown throws to the end zone.

Morin caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second half, and Banks tallied another with a 16-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that ended whatever competitive portion of this game there was left, with 7:36 left.

The Deacons emerged from their off week healthier but not with a completely clean bill of health; most notably, cornerback Caelen Carson warmed up and was in pads but didn’t play.

Also at cornerback, Gavin Holmes and JJ Roberts returned after both missing the game against Army; though Isaiah Wingfield and Jermal Martin Jr. both started the game again.