Harry Lodge expected to enter transfer portal

Wake Forest is set to lose a third starter from its offense to the transfer portal.

Tight end Harry Lodge plans to enter the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Lodge started six games for Wake Forest this season, playing 400 snaps (per Pro Football Focus). He caught 12 passes for 110 yards in his first season seeing significant snaps for the Deacons.

The 6-6, 240-pounder just wrapped up his third season with the Deacons and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Lodge’s departure means Wake’s tight ends position will have some new faces in large roles next season. Cameron Hite, who started five games and played 454 snaps, exhausted his eligibility. Michael Frogge could return; he started one game and played 116 snaps. The only other tight end who played snaps for the Deacons this season was Dominic DeLuca (three snaps).

Wake’s other offensive starters who have either already entered or are planning to enter are wide receiver Horatio Fields and guard Nick Sharpe.