In-state receiver Wesley Grimes has become a hot target for Wake Forest football. The Millbrook HS standout talks about his relationship with the Deacs staff and what is next in his recruitment.

"My recruitment is going great and I have a great relationship with the Wake Forest staff," he said. "I talked with all the coaches like Coach (Kevin) Higgins, coach (Dave) Clawson, coach (Lyle) Hemphill really just all the coaches."