WINSTON-SALEM – It’s a common refrain for Wake Forest’s offensive players and coaches to say that it just takes one first down to feel like a drive is in rhythm.

“It just seems like if we can get a first down and can start our tempo, that’s always a good thing for us,” coach Dave Clawson said.

Part of that concept extends to the Deacons’ offense this season.

Wake Forest has the No. 10 scoring offense in the country (41.4 points per game) and yet, has one touchdown and two field goals on its first possession through seven games.

By comparison, on Wake’s other 73 full possessions, the Deacons have scored 35 touchdowns.

What’s striking is how well the Deacons’ offense operates after one, sometimes two, sputtering starts. Let’s break it down:

- VMI: First drive went nine plays, 49 yards for a field goal; next two drives went nine plays for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

- Vanderbilt: First drive went three plays, 2 yards; next three drives went 15 plays for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

- Liberty: First two drives went 13 plays, 38 yards for a field goal; next drive went six plays for 30 yards and a touchdown.

- Clemson: First two drives went 10 plays, 36 yards; next drive went three plays for 75 yards and a touchdown.

- Florida State: First drive went five plays, 11 yards; next two drives went 25 plays for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

- Boston College: First drive went five plays, 16 yards; next three drives went 25 plays for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Wake’s game against Army is the outlier. The Deacons’ first drive covered 91 yards—the longest drive of the season—and the Deacons added two other touchdown drives (covering 56 and 82 yards) in that first half.

It’s worth pointing out that the conventional football wisdom of the first 10-15 plays an offense runs being scripted doesn’t exactly apply to Wake Forest. That’s another byproduct of the spread-option, RPO-heavy offense — if you’re always going to take what the defense gives, you can script out something based on that team’s history.

But as covered in the beginning of last week’s preview — opposing defenses concoct ways to defend Wake’s offense that they don’t show on film against other teams.

Now, not to diminish all of that, but it’s nitpicking and perhaps a non-issue. Wake’s offense, as noted, is the 10th-best scoring offense in the country. The only time the Deacons haven’t scored at least 35 points this season was probably their best win, 31-21 at FSU.

It matters more that Wake Forest finds its groove offensively early in games and isn’t imperative that it be on the first possession.

Moving into the Deacons’ matchup against Louisville this week, it’s important to get that first first down and find an offensive quickly, Clawson explained.

“Against these guys, because of how well they rush the passer, it’s a big deal trying to avoid third downs,” Clawson said. “Let’s try to avoid being in too many third downs because once you get in third down with these defensive ends and their tackles — the linebacker, (Monty) Montgomery, is an excellent pass-rusher as well.”