Sam Brown is a 6-foot-3, 185 pound wide receiver out of Savannah (Ga.) New Hamstead that has quietly accumulated double-digit offers. He is going to add more. Some college coaches will hit the road next week to do spring evaluations and Brown will have a lot of eyes on him. At the Rivals 3 stripe camp presented by adidas in Charlotte, Brown had a strong showing with his size and toughness on display. He is still thinking about who he will visit this weekend and just when he wants to commit.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I am up to 11 offers now," said Brown. "UCF and Wake Forest are the schools on that list that are recruiting me hardest. I have visited both and they are both high on my list. "UCF is telling me that I can come in and play early. They like my size and they think I can come in and help them. They play fast, up tempo football and I like that a lot. They have a nice school, their offense is good and it is a school I like. "Wake Forest is a great school. The academics are very good and they can set you up for not just four years, but 40 years. They play in the ACC and it is just a great school overall. "NC State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Tennessee are some schools that are coming down to watch me practice in the spring. I have been talking to South Carolina too and I was supposed to visit, but I wasn't able to make it. If they offered, I would give them a real strong look. "I am not sure when I will commit. I could commit this summer, but I am really not sure yet. I want to make sure I find the right school, but I don't want my spot to be taken either, so I am still thinking about when I want to make that decision."

RIVALS REACTION