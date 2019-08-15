Ga. WR Sam Brown on Wake Forest: "They think I could be one of the greats."
With the summer coming to an end, football season is finally nearing all over the country. Savannah, Georgia is no different, and New Hampstead WR Sam Brown wrapped up a busy summer of visits, incl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news