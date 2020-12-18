DeaconsIllustrated - FSU-Wake Forest football game canceled

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Saturday’s Wake Forest - Florida State football game at Truist Field has been canceled due to recent COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing within the Seminoles football program. Tonight’s virtual pep rally will now stream on YouTube and social media and will feature our Senior Day ceremony live from Truist Field beginning at 6:15 p.m. The event will conclude with a special holiday-themed fireworks display over Truist Field.

Additionally, Wake Forest will honor its senior class throughout the weekend on social media with individual posts for each student-athlete.

"We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend and honor our outstanding senior class," said Head Coach Dave Clawson. "This has been a difficult month for our program, but I am proud of how our student-athletes have persevered through all the adversity that they have faced.”

"Florida State AD David Coburn called me just a short time ago to let me know that the Seminoles will not be able to make the trip to Winston-Salem for Saturday’s game after today’s test results have further depleted their roster,” said Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie. "We are excited to honor our seniors virtually tonight inside Truist Field thanks to our great partner Wake Forest Baptist Health. All of Deacon Nation is invited to watch this evening as we honor the amazing accomplishments of our 17 seniors.”

The Demon Deacons finished the regular season 4-4 and had a four-game winning streak during the month of October. With a ranked win over No. 19 Virginia Tech and victories over UVA and Syracuse during that stretch, Wake Forest drew national attention in the polls for multiple weeks.