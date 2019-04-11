Frogge is a Deac
Just a week after landing his offer from Wake Forest, Greensboro (NC) Northern Guilford athlete Michael Frogge decided to pull the trigger and commit to Wake Forest. Frogge could play linebacker or...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news