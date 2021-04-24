Florida DB interested in checking out WF
DORAL, Fla.- Edison HS (Fla.) three-star cornerback Elijah Mc-Cantos spoke to Deacons Illustrated about his recruitment and his desire to visit Winston-Salem soon as well as the other schools recru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news