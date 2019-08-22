WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest had five seniors named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list on Wednesday.

The Senior Bowl is a postseason all-star game held at Ladd Peebles Stadium to showcase the best NFL draft prospects of those players who have completed their college eligibility. The game will be held on January 25, 2020.

Wake Forest’s five players on the watch list include defensive backs Essang Bassey and Amari Henderson, linebacker Justin Strnad, offensive lineman Justin Herron and wide receiver Scotty Washington.

“As seniors, all five of our players have shown the ability to compete in the ACC and the Senior Bowl is appropriately putting them on their watch list,” said head coach Dave Clawson. “We expect each of them to have their best season as seniors.”

Bassey, a 5-10, 190-pound senior cornerback, was Wake Forest's most consistent defensive back in 2018. He has led the Deacons in pass break-ups in each of the last two seasons, logging 15 break-ups as a junior after recording 16 as a sophomore in 2017. Bassey has two career touchdowns, scoring on a fumble return last year and on an interception return in 2016. His 34 career pass break-ups ranks him fifth in school history.



Herron is a 6-5, 290-pound grad student beginning his sixth year with the Deacons. After a redshirt season in 2014, he became Wake Forest’s starting left tackle in 2015 and started all but one game over the next three years. Herron suffered a torn ACL in the season-opener in 2018 and is expected to return to the starting line-up in 2019 following a successful rehabilitation. His 38 career starts ranks as the most on the team.



Washington, a 6-5, 225-pound redshirt senior, had 20 receptions for 243 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. As a sophomore, Washington broke onto the scene with 45 receptions for 711 yards and three scores. His 75 career receptions, 1,069 receiving yards and six touchdown catches are the most among active Wake Forest receivers.



Henderson, a 6-1, 180-pound redshirt senior, has made 129 tackles and broken up 31 passes in his first three seasons while collecting three interceptions. He and Bassey are tied for the lead among Wake Forest’s defensive players with 28 career starts each. Henderson is seventh in school history in pass break-ups.



Strnad, a 6-3, 235-pound redshirt, led the Demon Deacons with 105 tackles in 2018. He was third on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss while breaking up five passes and forcing a fumble. Strnad has 175 career tackles and three career interceptions.

