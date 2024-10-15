Feeling Frogge? Wake Forest tight end breaks through

WINSTON-SALEM – Spending most of the past five seasons unavailable because of injuries, Wake Forest tight end Michael Frogge often reminded himself of a stonecutter’s credo.

In summation: A stonecutter might hit a rock over and over again with no results to show for it before finally breaking it. But it wasn’t the last strike that broke the rock; it was every cumulative strike that led to the breakthrough. (It's a quote attributed to Jacob Riis, a photographer in the late 1800s and early 1900s)

You can see where an oft-injured athlete could related to this.

“It wasn’t that one last hit … that cracked the stone, but the 1,000 before that,” Frogge said. “So, just keep plugging away, keep my head down and knowing that if I trust the process, the process will love me back.”

The 6-5, 240-pounder got some love on Saturday.

Frogge’s 6-yard touchdown catch against Clemson in the second quarter of this past weekend’s 49-14 loss wasn’t just the fifth-year tight end’s first score — it was his first catch as a Deacon.

The Greensboro native has seemingly been injured for most of his collegiate career. He missed all of the 2022 season, his third in the program, and played sparingly last year.

But there was Frogge on Saturday, starting for the first time and playing 58 of Wake’s 62 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Because Harry Lodge and Cameron Hite were both unavailable against Clemson, Frogge was thrust into a larger role.

“I think previous years, I’d get out there and I’m geeked up and kinda lose focus on what I’ve trained to do,” Frogge said. “In (Saturday’s) game, I was just trying to stay calm and remember my training, revert back to my training.

“People say you don’t rise to the occasion but you fall back to your preparation, so trying to take that literally and go play-by-play, having a short memory and staying calm out there, really.”