Wake Forest's newest commitment tight end Gavin Ellis picked up his third star from Rivals this week and we caught up with the latest Deac commit to find out more about him and how he ended up on the radar of the staff in Winston-Salem.

"I could've waited and I had other schools that were going to offer, but I had my top schools ECU, Wake and Old Dominion," he said. "I committed sort of late since everyone was committing early and I could've waited because I have a bunch of big schools coming at me, but after talking to coach Wayne Lineburg and knowing one of my coaches is really good friends with him, coach Lineburg telling about the academics at Wake really pushed me to go there. My coach is a great man and I love him to death "