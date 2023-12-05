Efton Reid III is eligible to play after having his waiver for immediate eligibility cleared by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Wake Forest's 7-footer has not been able to in the first eight games because he's a two-time transfer, having started his career at LSU and spent last season at Gonzaga.

News comes on the eve of Wake's game against Rutgers on Wednesday night.

“Elected as a captain by his teammates a few weeks ago, Efton is a tremendous young man and a leader in the community, in the classroom and within our basketball program," coach Steve Forbes said through a news release. "While Efton’s journey to Wake Forest was unconventional, his reasons for being here and why he chose to join our University community meets all the criteria of the NCAA transfer waiver process.

"Our staff and his teammates have rallied around Efton since his arrival to Wake Forest and he has made an immeasurable impact on our program in a multitude of ways.”



Reid's waiver was initially denied in October. Wake's appeal was filed shortly thereafter and, as has happened with several second-time transfers recently, Reid was granted immediate eligibility.

Reid has been able to practice with Wake Forest. He played in 25 games last season at Gonzaga.