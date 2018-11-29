

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest wide receiver Greg Dortch has been named the 2018 recipient of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award. The award is given annually to an ACC football player who has overcome a serious injury or illness, and through courageous effort, has come back to make a substantial contribution to the team.



Dortch suffered a season-ending abdominal injury against Louisville on Oct. 28, 2017. He had surgery later that day and missed the final five games of the season. Dortch set a school record with four touchdown catches that day against the Cardinals.



Dortch, a 5-9, 170-pound redshirt sophomore from Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs), has bounced back in a remarkable fashion in 2018. He leads Wake Forest with 89 receptions, 1,078 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. Dortch ranks second in school history in receiving yards in a season.



A first team All-ACC selection at all-purpose back and return specialist, Dortch leads the ACC in punt return average and all-purpose yards. He leads the ACC in receptions and touchdown catches and is second in receiving yards.



“We are very proud and honored that Greg Dortch is receiving the Brian Piccolo Award,” said Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson. “This award is special because Brian is a Wake Forest graduate and he left a tremendous legacy, not only on campus but throughout the nation with his strength and courage. Greg has done a phenomenal job this year of working hard through his rehab and being dedicated to improving as a football player. Not only has Greg become an outstanding receiver, kick returner and punt returner but he continues to develop as a leader and as a teammate.”



Dortch will be honored on Friday night at the ACC Night of Legends in Charlotte.



Dortch is the fifth Demon Deacon to win the Piccolo Award, joining Matt Robinson (2007), John Lewis (1996), John Piedmonte (1983), and Kenny Duckett (1982).