CHARLOTTE – Prospects that fail to exhibit the requisite size often fail to receive the recruitment that their talent deserves. However, Jalen Cone is doing all that he can to prove he belongs among the best in his class. Despite standing just 5-foot-9, Cone scored 49 points on 18-of-28 shooting at the Crown Town Classic and showed just how worthwhile of a recruit he is.

“I just knew that I had to come out and prove something to everybody,” Cone said. “I saw some faces in the crowd and a lot of scouts and coaches, I just felt like I had to come out and prove something.” NC State, VCU and Yale have shown interest, but it is Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest that have placed themselves in the driver’s seat for the Rivals150 prospect.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ole Miss: “I am just trying to build a relationship with them and I know some of their guards; they have Devontae Shuler and plus, they’re in the SEC so they play big-time teams.” Virginia Tech: “I just love coach Buzz (Williams). He tries to get his players better off of the court and make them better as a person and I know their system that they run; he lets his guards play.” Wake Forest: “I love their coaching staff. Danny Manning and me, we have been building a great relationship and I live close to there, so if I were to go there, it would be like me staying at home. I just know that they are going to turn around their program and I could have the opportunity to do that.”

RIVALS REACTION