Detailing Wake Forest’s schedule maneuvering

The athletics directors from Wake Forest and Mississippi talked “several times” over the last few years about restructuring their agreement to play a home-and-home football series and when no common ground was met, Wake Forest gave notice that it was canceling its trip to The Grove.

That information comes from a Sept. 10 email from Wake Forest athletics director John Currie to Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter, sent four days before their teams played in Winston-Salem last month, as obtained by Deacons Illustrated via Freedom of Information Act.

Currie’s email served as formal notice of the cancellation. Because it was sent with more than 12 months’ notice — by three days, as Wake’s game at Ole Miss was slated for September 13, 2025 — Wake Forest owes Ole Miss a fee of $750,000. That’s due by February 15, 2026.

The cancellation fee would have reached $1 million — the initial figure that was falsely reported — if Wake Forest had given less than 12 months’ notice.

Currie’s email ends with an offer to discuss an earlier payment schedule; the full body of the email can be found here.

Currie and Carter have been ADs of their respective departments for almost the same amount of time; Currie officially took over for Ron Wellman on May 1, 2019, while Carter was named interim AD that month after Ross Bjork left for Texas A&M. Carter had the interim tag removed in Nov. 2019.

Wake's non-conference schedule next year is: home games against Kennesaw State, Delaware and Western Carolina, and a road game against Oregon State.

Ole Miss announced today that it will play host to the other left-behind school of the Pac-12, Washington State, next season.

