Demon Deacons Announce Additions to Defense

Mustapha, a 2020-21 letterman at Richmond, played four games in his lone season with the Spiders, totaling 17 tackles as a defensive back. Mustapha will enter Wake Forest as a true freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest football team added five veterans to the defensive side of the ball with defensive back Malik Mustapha, defensive lineman Kevin Pointer, defensive back KJ Trujillo, defensive lineman Luiji Vilain and defensive back Isaiah Wingfield for the 2021 season.

Pointer, a 2020 letterwinner at Louisiana-Monroe, suited up in all 10 games for the Warhawks as a redshirt freshman, tallying 38 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, which was the second-most on the team. Pointer will enter Wake Forest as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.

Trujillo, a two-time letterwinner at Colorado, played in 12 games and started in eight over the last two seasons, playing all across the Buffs defensive backfield and special teams. In 2019, he made seven starts while having six pass breakups, an interception, and a sack to go along with 21 tackles. Trujillo will enter Wake Forest as a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

Vilain, a two-time letterwinner at Michigan, has played in 12 games over the past two seasons for the Wolverines including all five a season ago. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada native will become the first Canadian Wake Forest player since Randy Halsall (1972-73) and the fifth in program history. Vilain is a graduate transfer from UM as he recently earned a degree from the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, majoring in general studies. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Wingfield, a two-year letterwinner at Harvard, comes to Wake Forest with a wealth of experience playing in the defensive backfield with the Crimson. He suited up in 18 games over two seasons on the field while recording 68 tackles and nine pass breakups. Academically, Wingfield graduated this spring with a concentration in economics at Harvard and will enter Wake Forest as a graduate student with two years of eligibility remaining.

DB Malik Mustapha Weddington (Charlotte, N.C.) / Richmond

Prior to Wake Forest:

Appeared in four games for Richmond in 2020-21 season … Tallied 17 tackles, including 13 unassisted … Recorded a career-high five tackles against Elon.

High School:

Played for head coach Andy Capone at Weddington High School in Charlotte … Led his team to a perfect 16-0 record in 2019 … Helped the Warriors earn a state title in 2019, blocking a kick in the second half of the championship game … Compiled 68 tackles as a senior, including 12 tackles for loss … Also recorded five interceptions to go along with 16 pass breakups in his final prep year … Was named First Team All-Conference as well as First Team All-State by the Associated Press.





DL Kevin Pointer Jonesboro Senior (Jonesboro, Ark.) / UL - Monroe

Prior to Wake Forest:

Tallied 38 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss, at Louisiana-Monroe during the 2020 season...Recorded at least one tackle for loss in the final three games of the season including two games of multiple tackles for loss...Redshirted his true freshman season in 2019

High School:

Played for head coach Randy Coleman...Three-year starter for Jonesboro (Ark.) Senior High School...Named to the Class 6A East All-Conference Team and the Jonesboro Sun "Best Under the Sun" Team...Holds the Jonesboro career record in sacks (13.5)...Totaled 179 career tackles with 22 tackles for loss as a senior and 34 tackles for a loss as a junior...Also lettered in basketball and track & field





DB KJ Trujillo Lutheran (Buena Park, Calif.) / Colorado

Prior to Wake Forest:

Appeared in 12 games across two seasons for Colorado, making seven starts....Tallied 24 total tackles, six pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, one sack and one interception during his time with the Buffaloes...Named to the NFF/Colorado Chapter honorable mention All-Academic team in 2019

High School:

Played his senior season for coach J.P. Presley....Had 36 tackles (two for a loss), 14 pass break-ups and one interception as a senior...Totaled 102 tackles, 20 pass breakups and six interceptions across his high school career...Consensus three-star prospect out of high school... Rated by 247Sports the No. 50 cornerback nationally and the No. 70 player in California and the No. 8 cornerback in California in the class of 2018...Son of Richard Trujillo and Tiffany Torres





DL Luiji Vilain Episcopal High School (Ottawa, Ontario) / Michigan

Prior to Wake Forest:

Earned his second varsity letter in 2020 playing on the defensive line at Michigan … Recorded a season-high three tackles in a win at Indiana … Appeared in seven games in 2019, making seven tackles including one for loss … Notched one sack and forced a fumble against Notre Dame.

High School:

Played for head coach Louis Smith at Epsicopal High School … Led Episcopal to an 8-1 record in 2016 with a 5-0 mark in conference play … Notched 45 tackles and eight sacks as a senior … Made 60 tackles including 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and recorded three forced fumbles as a junior … 2017 Under Armour All-America Game selection … Ranked as a four-star prospect and the third overall player in Virginia by 247sports.com.





DB Isaiah Wingfield The Lawrenceville School (Burlington, N.J.) / Harvard

Prior to Wake Forest:

Appeared in 18 games for the Crimson...Named All-Ivy League First-Team his junior year, after tallying 40 tackles, five pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception....Contributed 28 tackles and four pass breakups as a true freshman...2020 Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy League First Team ... Did not compete in 2020 due to season cancelation by the Ivy League.

High School:

Played for coach Harry Flaherty...Three-year letterwinner and three-year starter at Lawrenceville...Named a team captain his senior year...Awarded the Black Lion Award and the G.W.W. Berriman Trophy during his prep career...Named First Team Defense in Mercer County in 2014 and 2016, and First Team Offense in 2015...Nominated for the National Football Foundation Scholar-Leader-Athlete Award...Lettered for four years in basketball, being named captain his senior year...His father, Edward Wingfield, played football at Morehouse College.




