Wake Forest has seemingly been playing a series of small seasons within a season with all the bye weeks wrapping around the schedule. After going 4-0 in October, the Deacs are off this week with a chance to heal up before heading over to Chapel Hill. The team had Tuesday off to vote as an NCAA mandated off-day. Wake Forest will return to action on Wednesday with a practice focused on younger players to help develop depth in a season where it has been continual tested.

"We'll meet with them Wednesday, we'll practice Wednesday, but some of our players who have high reps will just lift. And we did this the last bye week and this gave us a chance to give Caelen Carson a bunch of reps and gave us a chance to get Nick Andersen a bunch of reps. There's another wave of players like that, that I think are talented that we just need to get more reps," Clawson said. "So if we get banged up at receiver Keyshawn Williams is ready to go or Jahmal Banks is ready to go. If we get banged up and a tight end goes down, we got to get Cameron Hite ready to go. If we get banged up at offensive tackle Devonte Gordon's got to be ready to go. At linebacker, Jaylen Hudson. So I'd say there's like eight to 10 players, that could have a chance to be our next Nick Andersen or Caelen Carson, if we get banged up at their position, who haven't gotten a lot of reps, because we've been healthy. And so we're going to really try to feed those guys raps on Wednesday and Thursday, and continue their development."