DeaconsIllustrated - Deacs new-look schedule brings back old rivalry games

Wake's new 2020 schedule saw the fewest changes of almost any ACC school. Boston College was dropped in favor of the two Virginia schools and North Carolina was added to the schedule. The addition of Virginia and North Carolina as a conference game renews two old rivalry games from the past. Wake Forest will also add one non-conference game with an in-state team like UNC-Charlotte or Appalachian State to round out the 11 games.

The schedule for Wake is harder with the 10-ACC game schedule in some ways especially adding Virginia Tech back onto the schedule. The Hokies are excepted to be one of the tougher teams in the ACC in 2020. Virginia on the other hand is rebuilding and that is probably an even trade with Boston College who have a new head coach and are also rebuilding. Wake Forest has not played the Cavs since 2016 and only twice in the last 12 years because of the ACC expansion and crossover game set up.