Deacs make a play for Louisiana WR Ibieta
Through the magic of the internet, Mandeville (La.) three-star receiver Landon Ibieta was able to virtually visit Wake Forest on Thursday. The Deacs jumped in with an offer earlier this week and Ibieta has been learning more about the program and Winston-Salem since.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news