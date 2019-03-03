Deacs land in-state DE Puryear
On Sunday night Wake Forest coaches got some good news after a busy weekend. High Point Christian defensive end Malik Puryear announced his commitment to the Demon Deacons. As a junior, Puryear rac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news