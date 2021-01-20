DeaconsIllustrated - Deacs land Illinois transfer WR Casey Washington

Deacs land Illinois transfer WR Casey Washington
Wake Forest dipped into the transfer portal on Wednesday and landed former Illinois receiver Casey Washington to bolster the wide receiver position. Washington played as a true freshman and sophomore at Illinois totaling 20 catches and 238 yards logging over 550-plus snaps in two seasons. He started one game in 2020 against Northwestern.
The Texas native will have three years of eligibility remaining at Wake Forest.
The Marathon Continues🏁 Thank you god! pic.twitter.com/sxc7ucIYfB— Casey Washington (@cwash82) January 20, 2021