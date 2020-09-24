DeaconsIllustrated - Deacs go across the pond for Hildreth

Steve Forbes and the Wake Forest basketball team picked up another key commitment for the 2021 class on Thursday this time going international to land Cameron Hildreth from England.

The first offer came from Montana State for Hildreth and things exploded after a strong performance at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament.

"I couldn't imagine getting the opportunity to go play college ball in American and that was an amazing feeling," Hildreth said on the Hoopsfix video. "Things kind of exploded after the ANGT Tournament. The recruitment process has been crazy. Afte receiving all the information from schools and reviewing it with my family I'm happy to say I've committed to Wake Forest."

Hildreth spoke about his decision in a vlog below. He is the third commitment for the Deacs first full class under Forbes.