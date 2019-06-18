News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 17:05:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Deacs add more 2021 hoops targets to the board

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Danny Manning and his staff are already geared up on 2021 recruiting extending some new offers this week including one to the top 6 player in the country for that class, Jaden Hardy.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}