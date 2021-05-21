Deacs add former Oklahoma guard to the fold

Wake Forest basketball coach Steve Forbes added an experienced and athletic guard to his 2021-22 roster on Friday with the commitment of former Oklahoma player Alondes Williams. The high-flying shooting guard will provide some major energy and juice to the Wake Forest roster.

Williams played two seasons in Norman averaging 6.7 points per game last year for the Sooners in 18.5 minutes per game. He shot 48-percent from the floor and 83.3-percent from the free-throw line.