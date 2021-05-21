Deacs add former Oklahoma guard to the fold

Wake Forest basketball coach Steve Forbes added an experienced and athletic guard to his 2021-22 roster on Friday with the commitment of former Oklahoma player Alondes Williams. The high-flying shooting guard will provide some major energy and juice to the Wake Forest roster.
Williams played two seasons in Norman averaging 6.7 points per game last year for the Sooners in 18.5 minutes per game. He shot 48-percent from the floor and 83.3-percent from the free-throw line.
One of his best performances came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament earlier this year where he scored 15 points off the bench against Gonzaga including a posterizing dunk on college superstar big man Drew Timme. That tied a career-high for him on a loaded Oklahoma squad.
Williams gives Wake a veteran two-guard/wing to help mentor Cam Hildreth and Lucas Taylor who are both going to be true freshmen. He is one of seven new faces for 2021-22 for Steve Forbes squad.