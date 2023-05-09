WINSTON-SALEM – New number next to Wake Forest; same dominant Deacons.

Playing their first game as the No. 1 team across college baseball’s national polls, Wake Forest blew through UNC Greensboro 14-4 in seven innings on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“There’s definitely a bigger target on our back and you see a lot more on social media about being No. 1 than No. 2,” said sophomore first baseman Nick Kurtz, who hit two early home runs on Tuesday night. “But we try to … block all of that out and just keep playing our game.”

It’s a game and a mindset that has the Deacons in rarified air.

Wake Forest (40-7) ascended to No. 1 for the first time in program history this week (there wasn’t a poll in 1955 when the Deacons won the national championship).

They’ve had plenty of time to prepare for the moment.

Wake Forest spent most of the last two months at No. 2. LSU dropping two of three games at Auburn this past weekend finally bumped the Deacons into the top spot.

“Us and LSU were at the top for however long and if they lost a series and we won a series, it was probably going to change,” Kurtz said. “We kind of had that in our heads but we weren’t really waiting for it. We weren’t expecting it to happen, we were just playing and having fun.”

Now that it has happened, Wake Forest did allow for some celebration and reflection.

Just ever so briefly.

“I sent a message to the team on Teamworks,” coach Tom Walter said, “and I said, ‘Hey, congratulations, you’ve earned this. It’s quite an accomplishment, you should be proud. But now it’s time to put the foot on the gas.

“Yeah, we celebrated for about 15 seconds.”

Wake Forest is the first team in the country to reach 40 wins. Forty wins in the first 47 games is the fastest of any of the eight Deacons teams to reach that plateau, nudging the 2002 team that started 40-9.

Forty is a nice number.

So is one.

Neither distracts this team that’s played for nearly three months with the same locked-in focus that’s turned it into a juggernaut.