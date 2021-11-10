Deacons run away with season-opening win
WINSTON-SALEM – Year Two under Steve Forbes started with a blowout that highlighted everything about what he wants Wake Forest’s program to be about. Well, in the first half, at least. The Deacons ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news