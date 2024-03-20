WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest found the fire and desire from early on and that catapulted the Deacons in their NIT opener.

In a matchup that was far from feeling like a sleepy secondary postseason tournament, the Deacons pushed back at most every turn to send Appalachian State and their excitable fans back up the mountain with a rare loss.

The final score will say 87-76 from Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum, though quite a bit went into all that.

First of note was guard Kevin Miller’s career-high 31 points. Then there was Efton Reid III’s career-best 19 points to go with 12 rebounds.

“We’re blessed. We’re still playing,” Reid said. “There’s teams that are at home, chilling, eating chips.”

The Deacons ate up the atmosphere that came with an in-state clash in the NIT.

“That definitely was crazy intensity,” Miller said.

The Deacons will next play at 4 p.m. Sunday against visiting Georgia (18-16), a 78-76 first-round winner against visiting Xavier on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest racked up its most points since defeating Pittsburgh a month earlier. That total was aided by Cameron Hildreth’s 19 points and Hunter Sallis’ 16 points.

“They made a bunch of plays, and credit them,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “We had a really tough time defending them and their players made big shots.”

Wake went up 28-15 and led 36-27 at halftime. App State shaved the margin to 49-48.

After App State’s CJ Huntley missed an open 3 with a chance to tie before the 12-minute mark, Hildreth scored six straight points. That run, while hitting a few bumps, pretty much lasted until Miller’s five consecutive points for a 69-53 lead with 5:52 left.

“They made a couple of runs, but we answered right back,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “We got it back under control on defense and offense.”