Deacons lose for first time

Wake Forest remained cold offensively and its defense couldn’t carry the load in a 75-60 loss at Xavier on Saturday at the Cintas Center in the resumed Skip Prosser Classic.

The Deacons (4-1) lost for the first time with a lot of the same problems that have been prevalent — and had been overcome — in the first four games. Wake’s 3-point shooting was 5-for-15, so that’s actually a season-high 33.3%; the Deacons committed 18 turnovers; and Xavier (4-0) made 10 3-pointers, the fourth straight game Wake Forest has allowed double-digit 3s.

“Obviously, the turnovers killed us,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said via news release. “With 18 turnovers, I don’t think you can go and win anywhere, especially on the road in a place like this and against a team like that.”

Wake’s deficit was 10 at halftime and the Deacons scored the first five points of the second half, tightening things up.

That was as close as it got, though. The Musketeers pushed the lead to 12 a couple of times in the next few minutes and after a couple of free throws made it a 54-44 game with 8:14 left, Xavier’s lead was never under double-digits for the rest of the game.

“We fouled too much in the second half. They’re not going to miss too many free throws,” Forbes said. “We shot ourselves in the foot. We were very competitive in the second half defensively. We did a really good job going against a team that is pretty good offensively.

“We just couldn’t sustain anything offensively without turning it over. That’s something we obviously need to get fixed really fast.”

Fourteen of Wake’s 18 turnovers were committed by its three senior captains — Cameron Hildreth and Efton Reid III had five apiece and Hunter Sallis committed four.

Sallis led Wake Forest with 16 points but was 5-for-13 from the field. Davin Cosby Jr., starting for the first time in the position where Parker Friedrichsen started the first four games, scored 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting (3 of 5 on 3s).

Those were the only Deacons to score in double figures. Tre’Von Spillers had eight points and nine rebounds. Hildreth had two points — the worst scoring game since halfway through his sophomore season — on 1-for-5 shooting.

Ryan Conwell led Xavier with 21 points, connecting on four 3s. Dayvion McKnight scored 13 and Zach Freemantle added 11 points.

TIP-INS: Ty-Laur Johnson played 16 minutes for Wake Forest, his first action since the first two games of the season. He had four points, one assist and one turnover in 16 minutes. … Wake’s 18 turnovers led to 27 of Xavier’s points; Xavier turned the ball over 12 turnovers, leading to 11 points for the Deacons. … Wake Forest freshman Juke Harris played 11 minutes and didn’t score, missing his only shot from the field and two free throws. … The Deacons had 11 assists on 22 field goals; Xavier had 17 assists on 23 field goals.