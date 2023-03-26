A week after missing a chance to sweep an ACC opponent, Wake Forest’s baseball team completed a sweep against the team that entered the week with the best record in the league.

The Deacons beat Miami 4-1 on Sunday at David F. Couch Ballpark in an eight-inning, travel-abbreviated game.

Wake Forest (22-3, 7-2 ACC) swept the Hurricanes and in the process, allowed two runs and 15 hits in the three-game sweep. Miami entered this weekend on a five-game winning streak, during which it was scoring more than 10 runs per game.

The Hurricanes (15-9, 5-4) entered the weekend as the only team with less than two losses in ACC play.

“Josh Hartle battled early and then I thought he settled in and threw the ball great,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said of his lefty starter.

Hartle (5-1) pitched six innings, allowing one run, four hits and two walks while registering nine strikeouts. His effort, combined with Rhett Lowder on Friday and Sean Sullivan on Saturday, ran Wake’s starters to a combined 18 innings, two runs and 26 strikeouts this weekend.

Seth Keener shut the door by pitching the last two innings—he only needed to get through the top of the eighth for the end of the game.

Miami had a preset time of 4:45 p.m. for the latest an inning could be started. That wouldn’t have been much of a problem with the scheduled noon start, but the game was delayed two hours because of lightning in the area.

When Keener induced a flyout to end the top of the eighth, it was a little past 4:45, which meant that was the end of the game.

“I was just hoping we were going to be on the winning side this time,” Hartle said of the abrupt ending, noting there were thoughts of last year’s tie against Louisville coming to mind. “Not tie or anything, fortunately enough we were on the winning side, so that was awesome.”

The story for Wake Forest in the early innings was one of wasted opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in the second and having a double play end a two-on, one-out situation in the third.

The script flipped in the fifth, when Tommy Hawke singled and Justin Johnson was hit by a pitch. Nick Kurtz and Brock Wilken were retired, and then Pierce Bennett pulled an outside pitch over the left-field fence in the corner to give the Deacons a 3-1 lead.

Backup catcher Gio Cueto, in the lineup because Bennett Lee has been sidelined with an injury, added insurance in the seventh with a solo homer against Miami closer Andrew Walters.

“Did just enough to win, kind of two games in a row that we enough offensively to win thanks to pitching and defense,” Walter said. “Pierce Bennett with the clutch homer and Gio gave us some breathing room there.”

Miami’s only run came on an early solo homer by Carlos Perez. This game followed a similar path as Saturday’s, when Wake Forest also won 4-1 and Miami scored the first run on a solo homer.

Combined with Friday night’s 11-0 decision, Wake Forest outscored Miami 19-2 across the three-game series.