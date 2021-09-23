Deacons’ ends leading way for defense
WINSTON-SALEM – Remember how there are two kinds of defensive lines in college football, one with a dominant pass-rusher who can win most one-on-one matchups, or one with more balance across the li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news