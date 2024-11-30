Deacons drop finale on last play

WINSTON-SALEM – The end of Wake Forest’s football season came abruptly and about as painfully as you could’ve drawn up.

Not that anybody wanted to illustrate such a thing.

The Deacons lost their fourth straight game to end the season when Duke’s Maalik Murphy threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Moore on the final play of a 23-17 game on Saturday.

“I thought in a lot of ways, today’s game was a microcosm of our season,” coach Dave Clawson said. “The players gave us great effort, played hard, go to the whistle. We just were too sloppy, at times, to win one-score games against good football teams.”

It was never more apparent than that final play.

Duke (9-3, 5-3 ACC) had the ball at Wake Forest’s 39-yard line, facing second-and-4, with 8 seconds on the clock in a tied game.

Wake Forest (4-8, 2-6) covered up the short routes where Murphy wanted to go with the football, as Duke was just looking for a short, quick gain and a timeout to set up a 50ish-yard field goal — which would have been wind-aided.

On the outside, Moore broke free past cornerback Jaxon Mull, who was playing extended snaps after Jamare Glasker exited the game with an injury.

“It was just a scramble and when there’s a scramble, you stay on top of things,” Clawson said. “When you don’t stay on top of things, that happens.”

Murphy threw deep to Moore, who caught it at the 10-yard line with about 2 seconds left. He spun between Wake’s defenders and into the end zone after time expired.

That’s how Wake’s season ended, the Deacons landing on the same record they had a year ago. It’s a second straight season without a bowl berth — after a streak of seven years with one — and was about as painful an ending as could have been imagined before the final snap.

“We have great kids here. … I wish I’d done a better job for them,” Clawson said, a slight choking up in his voice, when asked of his team’s effort level and what it says about the program as a whole. “They play really, really hard. And that’s all you can ask.

“When we lose one-score games, you’ve got to really examine everything in what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. This is two years in a row, so we’ve gotta do something better.”