WINSTON-SALEM – The Kevin Miller-to-Andrew Carr drive-and-kick to the left corner worked earlier this week for a 3-point clincher.

On Saturday, it was Cameron Hildreth-to-Hunter Sallis drive-and-kick to the left corner for a 3-point clincher.

“Cam hit me, Cam’s got confidence in me to keep hitting those shots even if I miss 10 in a row,” said Sallis, who was 7-for-21 from the field.

That was the last bit of shot-making needed for Wake Forest to beat Miami 86-82 in overtime at Joel Coliseum, the Deacons notching their ninth straight win and further establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the early stages of ACC play.

The Deacons (11-3, 3-0 ACC) are one of three teams with that start to league play; the others are UNC and N.C. State (who play each other Wednesday).

In this high-level game, we went to overtime despite Wake Forest never leading for the last 10½ minutes of regulation and trailing by as much as five in overtime.

One of coach Steve Forbes’ main points with Tuesday night’s win at Boston College was that his team showed maturity and toughness. It was the point to be made again, with this Miami (11-3, 2-1) team that returned a chunk of players from a Final Four team never able to pull away.

“One of the things that I think is really impressive about our team is they don’t really get too up or too down,” Forbes said. “Their body language is pretty even-keel.”

That was most apparent and relevant in overtime, when Miami scored on its first two possessions — Nijel Pack hitting a 3 on an offensive rebound on the second one — to grab a 78-73 lead.

Wake Forest answered with eight straight points, the last three of those coming on a Miller 3-pointer after Efton Reid III’s tap-out — his second offensive rebound of that possession and seventh of the game.

“We just kept punching back,” Forbes said. “We made a couple of unselfish plays for wide-open shots.”