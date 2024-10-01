PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU1NVdENEs2NkcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Deacons could be missing a few starters against N.C. State

Kevin Pointer, left, pressures N.C. State's Brennan Armstrong last season. Pointer is unlikely to play against the Wolfpack this year. (William Howard/USA Today Sports Images)
Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest’s football team has lost three straight games, plays its first road game this week, and might be missing a few important players at N.C. State.

Coach Dave Clawson said defensive tackle Kevin Pointer and cornerback Capone Blue are doubtful to play against the Wolfpack on Saturday, and wide receiver Donavon Greene is questionable.

The Deacons are “hopeful” to have linebacker Branson Combs back, Clawson said. The Southern Illinois transfer started Wake’s first three games and had 23 tackles, but was not suited up for last weekend’s 41-38 loss to Louisiana. Despite missing a game, he’s still fourth on the team in tackles.

Pointer is Wake’s highest-graded defensive player (83.3) through four games, per Pro Football Focus. He’s played 177 snaps and is tied with Combs for the team lead in run-stops, with 12 (also PFF).

Blue transferred in from Kent State and has started all four games. He has given up the most catches on the team (18).

Pointer and Blue both suffered injuries last weekend. Greene was hampered in the second half against Mississippi on Sept. 14 with a hamstring issue and only played 20 snaps against Louisiana, unable to get back to full health with the off week in between games.

The Deacons are 1-3, having beaten FCS-level North Carolina A&T in their season opener and lost to Virginia, Ole Miss and Louisiana in the past month.

The saving grace of this update is running back Demond Claiborne’s status — Clawson said “he was out there today” at Wake’s practice.

“He’s a gamer, he wants to go,” Clawson added.

Claiborne suffered a dislocated kneecap late in the first half against the Ragin’ Cajuns and was carted off the field. He returned shortly after and on the other side of halftime, ran for a 60-yard touchdown that tied the game.

