WINSTON-SALEM – The margin isn’t what stings and, under different circumstances, rallying almost back from a seven-run deficit can be commendable.

But Wake Forest’s baseball team isn’t built for commendable and near-comebacks.

The Deacons dropped a 10-8 game to Duke on Sunday at David F. Couch Ballpark, on the wrong end of a series finale that saw the No. 1-ranked Deacons drop two of three games in the first ACC series of the year.

It was mistake-riddled on both sides, right down to the bottom of the ninth inning when Wake Forest put the game-tying run on base and had three straight strikeouts. That came an inning after the Deacons loaded the bases when the margin was one, only for one of its projected first-round picks to whiff.

“Offensively, in the eighth inning we had chances with the right guys at the plate,” coach Tom Walter told media after an hour-long delayed press conference. “It was the same thing in the ninth inning. We just couldn’t get the big hit, give credit to (Owen) Proksch and (Charlie) Beilenson for making big pitches when they needed to.”

Duke (13-2, 2-1 ACC) had pitchers who made pitches when they had to; Wake Forest (12-3, 1-2) just had pitchers who threw a lot of pitches.

All eight Deacons who took the mound issued at least one walk, adding up to 14 free passes. That goes to 16 considering there were two HBPs, and the issues with the pitching/defense side of the equation get worse considering there were three wild pitches, two errors and one passed ball (though it felt like more).

Wake’s first series loss since late in the 2022 season doesn’t mean the world is ending; it’s the stark contrast of what last year’s team did well compared to those faults that drives home how far away this team is seeming like a favorite to reach Omaha.

“There were two fly balls that should have found gloves, a double play ball and another ground ball cost us the runs in addition to the free passes,” Walter said. “That was a disappointing day on the mound and defensively for sure.”