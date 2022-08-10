Deacons camp report: Part 7

WINSTON-SALEM – Sam Hartman underwent surgery to address a non-football medical issue and will be out indefinitely, Wake Forest announced Wednesday morning.

Those are the nuts and bolts; going deeper means being shrouded in mystery of what happened with the health of Wake’s star quarterback and when could he return to the field.

The answers will come later – for now, we address what’s known.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process,” Hartman said through a news release. “I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Wake’s star quarterback was a full participant in Monday morning’s practice, and Tuesday was a scheduled off day for the Deacons.

Hartman is a fifth-year quarterback who holds or is close to holding every career passing record at Wake Forest; last season he led Wake Forest to 11 wins and became the third ACC player ever responsible for 50 touchdowns (39 passing, 11 rushing) in a season.

Now Wake Forest will be without him for an unknown period of time.

What we know: Hartman had surgery of some kind Tuesday and was at practice Wednesday morning, Wake’s players and staff were told of the situation Tuesday night, and that he’ll be out indefinitely.

There is no timeline for Hartman’s return.

Hartman was at Wednesday morning’s practice – though coach Dave Clawson did not confirm that as an indication that this was a non-life-threatening issue.

“I can’t get into … you know, something came up that was kind of a little unexpected,” Clawson said. “Our medical team did an incredible job of diagnosing it and determining what the course of action was.

“And bang, they took care of it in incredible time and speed and efficiency.”

Wake Forest is hopeful that Hartman returns this season – again keeping in mind that this was a serious situation that had his wellbeing, not wins and losses, as the primary concern – but it’s too early to put a timeline on his return.

In addressing media after Wednesday morning’s practice, Clawson used some version of Wake Forest hoping Hartman is back five times in a 7-minute span without ever putting a timeline on it. That means that two words – *this year* - were never applied to this situation.

The reality is that there simply is no timeline for Hartman’s return – just that he’s expected to return at some point.

“We expect him to be back,” Clawson said. “It’s just too early to tell what the timeline is. So anything that would be said is just speculation right now.”

It is worth noting that this is not the first time a non-football medical issue has put Hartman in a hospital a few weeks before the start of a season.

That story is explained here: