Wake Forest enters final week of fall camp with clear picture of where things must improve

Dave Clawson has a clear idea of where he wants to see improvement over the last week of Wake Forest's fall camp. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – The time between the first and second scrimmages of fall camp — where Wake Forest’s football team is now — often feels like the time when the biggest strides can be made. That first scrimmage, which was Friday evening, provides something of a baseline; it’s the second scrimmage that separates the men from boys (OK, that’s a little dramatic, but you get the point). In between the scrimmages, there’s a clear focus of what needs to improve and what needs to be sustained. “I think you break it down situationally, I think on defense our third-down defense has to get better,” coach Dave Clawson said on Monday. “When the 1s were in there the other day in the scrimmage, we didn’t give up too many explosives but we didn’t get off the field on third down. “You want to not give up explosives but if you’re going to keep things in front of you, then if you have three, four, five opportunities on a drive to get off the field on third down, you better cash in on one of them.” Starting with Monday morning’s practice, Wake Forest has seven practices — Thursday night being the second and final scrimmage — left of fall camp. As much as it feels like Wake’s fall camp only started recently, the Deacons are 17 days away from playing North Carolina A&T in their opener. “I think a big thing for us is third-down defense. Continuing to find more guys in the secondary who can contribute. I think in some places we’re in really good shape,” Clawson said. “In other places, we just need numbers. We need to say that, ‘these five guys are above the line.’ “And we’re not there yet.” Third downs were emphasized when the Deacons went to the indoor facility for one period of Monday morning’s practice. That had little to do with the weather and everything to do with simulated crowd noise. “We went inside today and played the noise for third downs,” Clawson said. “We worked coming out and goal line for the first time. “You’re in that phase of camp that, there are things you need to work on, but at a certain point we need guys to get their legs back. You come out here and it’s a shorter practice, but it’s very specific work.”

Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s 12th practice of fall camp: Equipment: Full pads. Weather: Cloudy early and cleared up by the halfway point; started in mid-70s and ended in the mid-80s. Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Offense. I’m going to put a timer on myself — like, 30 seconds — when looking at my notes and deciding who won the day, and if I can’t come up with an answer, it’s going to be neither. After my consternation, the offense gets the nod today. The main decider was that the offense netted three first downs on two instances of “coming out,” which is when the offense has the ball on its 1-yard line. When it was first-team against first-team, Hank Bachmeier threw on first down for 11 yards to Micah Mays Jr. When the 2s were in, it was third-and-9 when Michael Kern scrambled and threw to Nick Ragano for 13 yards, and then a couple of Ty Clark runs netted 13 yards before the period was halted. The other segments are kind of a wash; Jaxon Mull had an interception, 1-on-1s were even, goal-line situation were kind of split. QB report: Monday was a Bachmeier day with the first-team. You get a little bit of everything when Bachmeier takes first-team reps. The ball zings out of his hand and he fits some passes into windows you wouldn’t think are there. He had two great throws to Taylor Morin early in practice. Bachmeier threw the interception to Mull, though, and I couldn’t tell if he misfired wide or if Morin didn’t cut his route where he was supposed to. I’d lean toward the former. Enough of my take on the QBs, though. “On August 29 we’re going to have to roll one guy out there to be the starter. But I’m in no rush. I like what they’re both doing, I’m glad we have them both,” Clawson said of Bachmeier and Kern. “I’d say at that position too, as much as I like where they are, I’m very excited about the way (Jeremy) Hecklinski and Tyler Mizzell look. “Because you’re trying to figure out, those guys are both sixth-year guys, you’re trying to say, ‘OK, where are we when these guys leave?’ I’m really pleased with Jeremy and Tyler.”