Deacons camp report: Part 3

WINSTON-SALEM – There’s always a little downtime for Wake Forest’s quarterbacks during practices. It’s not like they’re involved with punt coverages.

When that time for Sam Hartman on Wednesday morning, he jogged across the grass practice field and hopped in front of the cameras, joining ACC Network’s Kelsey Riggs, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal.

The network’s “ACC Road Trip” series came to Winston-Salem for a look at the Deacons on Wednesday morning, grabbing mid-practice interviews with Hartman, wide receiver A.T. Perry and coach Dave Clawson.

After practice, the panel was available for interviews about their impressions of the reigning Atlantic Division champs.

“To me, Coach Clawson is a perfect for this place,” Richt said. “I think Wake Forest University knows it, I think they love and appreciate what he’s done.

“But to do what he’s done at a school that historically has struggled in the sport of football, it’s amazing.”

Last season’s 11 wins marked the second season in school history with double-digit wins. With a mostly reloaded offense and reason for optimism that the defense will have some improved consistency, the consensus opinion of the trio was that Wake Forest will again contend for the Atlantic Division crown.

That’s a sign of the changing – slowly, perhaps, but shifting nonetheless – perception of Wake Forest, which figures to start the season as an AP Top 25 team.

Riggs has been with the ACC Network since 2019 but had not yet been to Wake’s campus. As part of the program, which airs for the first time at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will shown four more times Wednesday night and five times Thursday morning, Riggs toured the construction site of the McCreary Football Complex – which will bring a new locker room and training room, among other amenities.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the facilities, seen everything, got the tour through what’s going to be the new facilities. I’m impressed,” Riggs said. “Before, all I had seen was the football stadium.

“It’s a credit to Dave Clawson and what he’s built here and all of the success that he’s had, and then the expectations that they have for this program.”

Royal, the former Virginia Tech receiver, remembered briefly swinging through Wake Forest when he was looking at colleges. The Class of 2004 recruit took note of how different things are – and how his feelings on the school would’ve been different.

“I don’t remember any of this,” Royal said, looking out onto Wake’s two-field outdoor practice area. “I would’ve walked away impressed. (Clawson) has made the correct changes and he’s done it the right way.”