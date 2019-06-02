News More News
2019-06-02

Davis makes the call and commits to Wake

Davis had been leaning toward committing to Wake for a while (Rivals.com)
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated.com
Managing Editor

The Wake Forest pipeline into Georgia yielded another big commitment on Sunday when Shiloh HS three-star defensive end Jasheen Davis committed to the Deacs. Davis had Wake Forest in his top 3 since...

