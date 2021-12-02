Dave Clawson named ACC coach of the year
Dave Clawson was named the ACC's coach of the year on Thursday morning.
Clawson is the first Wake Forest football coach to snag the honor since Jim Grobe in 2006 -- notable timing, given that was the Deacons' last ACC championship and they play Pittsburgh on Saturday in the ACC championship game.
The vote, determined by a collection of media and coaches in the ACC, was not all that close:
Clawson and Pat Narduzzi both have their respective teams at 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the ACC. Pitt was in the ACC championship game in 2018, losing to Clemson 42-10.