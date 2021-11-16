Dave Clawson focused on Clemson, not coaching vacancies

WINSTON-SALEM – Flatly put, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson doesn’t have interest in speaking to other schools with coaching vacancies this week.

Clawson was asked Tuesday if he has interest in speaking to other schools about openings, given the coaching carousel is hitting full steam a month ahead of signing day. On Tuesday morning, Virginia Tech became the latest – and first ACC – team to announce a coaching change, parting ways with Justin Fuente.

“No,” Clawson said when asked if he had interest in talking to other schools. “You know, I understand that those are things that come up and you have to ask them.

“But, I mean, we’re trying to get ready to play Clemson. So, it’s enough of a challenge without complicating things.”

Clawson is in his eighth season as Wake Forest’s coach and has the Deacons positioned to play for their first ACC championship in 15 years. If Wake Forest, at 9-1 and 6-0 in the ACC, wins either of its last two games – this week at Clemson and next week at Boston College – the Deacons will head to Charlotte to play for an ACC championship.

Clawson is 49-46 in his Wake Forest tenure, and the Deacons will extend their program-record bowl streak to six seasons with a berth at the end of the regular season.