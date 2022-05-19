Daivien Williamson returning to Wake Forest

Daivien Williamson announced Thursday night that he’s going to return to Wake Forest for his third season with the Deacons, and his fifth and final season of college basketball.

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team received a boost that had become somewhat expected over the last few weeks.

Williamson, a Winston-Salem native, transferred to Wake Forest after playing for coach Steve Forbes at East Tennessee State for the first two seasons of his career. He has a fifth season of eligibility because the 2020-21 season doesn’t count against players’ eligibility.

Earlier this week, the 6-1, 180-pound guard celebrated his graduation from Wake Forest.

The Winston-Salem Prep graduate has scored 1,340 points in his career, 673 of those coming in the last two seasons (averages of 12.9 and 11.8 points per game). Williamson led Wake Forest in free-throw percentage this past season (86.5%) and his 62 made 3-pointers were second on the team, with his 39.5% clip on 3s tying for first with Damari Monsanto.

Williamson has been joined in the backcourt by transfer portal additions Tyree Appleby (Florida) and Jao Ituka (Marist) since the Deacons’ season ended. Sophomores Cameron Hildreth, Robert McCray and Lucas Taylor will also vie for guard minutes.

Williamson’s announcement leaves just one scholarship available for next season’s roster, and that scholarship could be used if Jake LaRavia decides to withdraw from the NBA draft. He’s currently participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, and had one of the highest 3-point percentages on Wednesday and opted out of participating in five-on-five scrimmages.

LaRavia has until June 1 to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain his college eligibility, though that’s seemingly becoming less likely with his performance in Chicago.

If LaRavia doesn’t return to Wake Forest, there’s no guarantee the program will use the 13th and final scholarship for next season’s roster.