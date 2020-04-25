Forty-five days after the Wake Forest season ended Danny Manning was fired by Wake Forest. Athletic director John Currie spoke with the media on Saturday explaining the timing and decision-making process that led to the firing of Manning and the expectations for the next head coach in Winston-Salem.

“The pandemic has affected timing and process. I would’ve never guessed after meeting with the team in Greensboro that would we would meet like this (video chat). Our focus has been on the health and safety of our students. The ability to continue to move was there. We never stopped working on this program just like we haven’t stopped with 700 zoom meetings with academics services. The onset of the pandemic served a role in the timing.”