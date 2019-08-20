WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest men’s basketball program announced Tuesday (Aug. 20) the addition of Corey Schmidt to the staff as the Coordinator of Technology and Scouting Assistant. Schmidt comes to the Demon Deacons after spending the past four seasons at the University of New Orleans.

In his role with the Demon Deacons, Schmidt will coordinate the filming of all practices and games. He will assist the coaching staff in analytics and video utilizing Second Spectrum, HUDL Sportscode and Fast Model. Schmidt also will assist the coaching staff with scouting reports and video creation, help recruiting efforts by planning visits, and serve as the Director of the Danny Manning Basketball Camps.

“We are excited to have Corey join our staff,” said head coach Danny Manning. “He is an energetic, smart, hard-working individual who brings a lot of experience to this position. His ability will help our staff in a number of areas, from scouting to recruiting.”

Schmidt was the Director of Basketball Operations at New Orleans from 2015-19, as the Privateers went to the postseason in each of the last three seasons. In 2017, UNO won the Southland Conference Tournament and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in over 20 years. At New Orleans, Schmidt coordinated the team’s camps, video exchange, statistical analysis, advanced scouting and on-campus recruiting as well as working with UNO’s game operations staff and managing the program’s travel on road trips.

“I want to thank Coach Slessinger and the entire UNO community for an amazing four years,” said Schmidt. “I will be eternally grateful to him for believing in me and giving me my first job in the business, and I am so proud of what we accomplished there. With that said, I am extremely grateful to Coach Manning and his staff for giving me this opportunity. To be at an elite institution with such a rich tradition and compete in the toughest conference in the country is a dream come true. I am excited for the challenge and can't wait to get to work.”

Prior to arriving at New Orleans, Schmidt was at Belmont, his alma mater, for six seasons, (2009-15), four as a student manager and two as a graduate assistant. During his time with the Bruins, he helped organize recruiting databases, prepared per-possession statistics for scouting reports, and assisted with video. His efforts helped Belmont post a 150-53 overall record, an 88-18 mark in conference action and five trips to the postseason, including trips to the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015 NCAA Tournaments. A native of Nashville, Tenn., Schmidt completed his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Belmont in May 2013 – graduating with honors – and earned his master’s in sports administration from the University in May 2015.

