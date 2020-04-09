News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 14:21:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Conn. OL talks Wake offer

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Wake Forest coaches have recruited all over the country to fill offensive line needs in recent classes and line coach Nick Tabbaca continued that trend recently offering Wilton (Ct.) three-star offensive guard Matt Gulbin. Gulbin said the offer came after a couple of Wake Forest staff hit him up and researched his academics.

"I had been talking to Coach Tabacca and coach (Austin) Gund for a bit. After they checked my transcript and test scores I talked to coach on the phone about an offer," he said.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}