Wake Forest coaches have recruited all over the country to fill offensive line needs in recent classes and line coach Nick Tabbaca continued that trend recently offering Wilton (Ct.) three-star offensive guard Matt Gulbin. Gulbin said the offer came after a couple of Wake Forest staff hit him up and researched his academics.

"I had been talking to Coach Tabacca and coach (Austin) Gund for a bit. After they checked my transcript and test scores I talked to coach on the phone about an offer," he said.



