Clemson blows past Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest’s ignominious streaks didn’t end against Clemson on Saturday.

The No. 10 Tigers steamrolled their way to a 49-14 win over the Deacons, extending their streak to 16 straight wins in this series. It prolongs the streak of Wake’s losses to top-10 teams, which is now 66 consecutive losses.

Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC) scored touchdowns on six of seven possessions bridging the first and second halves; the only one the Tigers didn’t score on was the drive that stalled at midfield to end the first half.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 31 of 41 for 309 yards and three touchdowns; Phil Mafah had 108 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries; Klubnik, even without freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., spread the ball around.

The cherry on top of this thing was receiver Antonio Williams throwing a 28-yard touchdown to tight end Jake Briningstool, making it a 42-14 lead with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Clemson hastened the end of the game with a 17-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a touchdown at the 8:55 mark of the fourth quarter.

Wake Forest (2-4, 1-2) had minus-11 yards in the third quarter, helping turn this into a rout.

This wasn’t always the lopsided game that the final score shows.

It took a while for each offense to settle in, both teams punting on their first two possessions.

Wake’s third possession looked destined for another punt because of a false start, but Hank Bachmeier converted a third-down throw to Deuce Alexander that greased the wheels for some success. That drive ended with Bachmeier’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Horatio Fields, in between a couple of defenders, to start the scoring.

Clemson’s answer and the following few minutes were how the Tigers led by two touchdowns at halftime.

Klubnik threw a 22-yard touchdown to Williams, converting a third-and-5. On the second play of the ensuing possession, Bachmeier was picked off in the middle of the field by Kylon Griffin.

Two plays after that, Mafah punched in a 1-yard touchdown run. So, that was five offensive plays in a minute, with two Clemson touchdowns sandwiching the game’s first turnover.

Bachmeier was picked off again on the next drive, though that was more the fault of Taylor Morin. The sixth-year receiver had a third-down pass hit him in the hands and deflect to a diving Khalil Barnes.

Clemson took that drive 57 yards in nine plays, punching in a 2-yard, fourth-down run by Mafah. The fullback on that play was defensive end Peter Woods — all 6-3, 315 pounds of him sealing the left edge.

The Deacons had one answer in them, Bachmeier scrambling for 13 yards to convert third-and-7, finding Alexander for a 38-yard catch-and-run, ultimately scoring on a 6-yard pass to tight end Michael Frogge.

Clemson’s two-touchdown lead was reestablished with a six-play, 75-yard drive that took all of 1:47 off the clock. That ended with Klubnik’s 8-yard touchdown pass of a frozen rope to Troy Stellato.

Wake’s drive that started 1½ minutes before halftime got a first down, but then went backward after a false start and holding call — both against sixth-year offensive tackle DeVonte Gordon.